Diljit Dosanjh hails Mumbai Police as the real Soorma in his recent tweet

The production house of Soorma Sony Pictures posted images of the Mumbai Police helping the commuters on road in heavy rainfall with a tweet which was retweeted by Diljit Dosanjh

Actor Diljit Dosanjh who will be next seen in legendary hockey player Sandeep Singh's biopic Soorma recently tweeted and praised Mumbai Police's work and acknowledged them as the real Soorma's. Soorma is a story of a forgotten hero Sandeep Singh, whose story will inspire every individual as he rose to shine even after facing numerous problems in his life just like the Mumbai Police who is on their feet to help others no matter what the condition is.

Today India's economic capital Mumbai faced a lot of problems on the road while traveling due to heavy rainfall but as always Mumbai Police came to everyone's help. The production house of Soorma Sony Pictures posted images of the Mumbai Police helping the commuters on road in heavy rainfall with a tweet, " Some jobs do not have a work from home option. @CPMumbaiPolice, your people on the road are a daily inspiration. A grand salute to the asli #Soormas! @MumbaiPolice#MumbaiRains"

To which actor Diljit retweeted their post and wrote, " Real #Soormas". Sony Pictures and Diljit Dosanjh thereby defined the true meaning of Soorma as not just someone who gains faces the problems and overcomes it, just like the Mumbai Police.

Soorma will feature Diljit Dosanjh essaying the role of Sandeep Singh alongside Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in the pivotal roles. Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh, and Deepak Singh, Soorma is written & directed by Shaad Ali and is slated to release on 13th July, 2018.

