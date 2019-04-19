Diljit Dosanjh: I like south Indian films

bollywood

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh is proud of his roots in Punjab, but the singer-actor is ready to explore the south Indian film industry as well. "I like south Indian films... the action and all. My make-up person is from south. He keeps telling me the names of superstars from south India. If I get a good film from there, I will do it," Diljit told IANS.

The Jatt and Juliet actor started his acting career in Punjab with the film The Lion of Punjab in 2011. After creating waves in his home state, he made a splash in Bollywood with Udta Punjab in 2016. "I am very happy that I started my journey from Punjab. I feel that what I can express in Punjabi language, I can't do it in the same way in English or Hindi," he said.

As for Hindi films, the "Do you know" hitmaker chooses from whatever he gets. "In the Punjabi film industry, I can make films the way I want to. Last year, I made 'Sajjan Singh Rangroot'. It was a war-based film. Commercially, it wasn't a hit but I wanted to make a film on it so, I did. In Bollywood, I can't make films the way I want to. The scale is bigger and I haven't reached that level," he said.

Among his various projects, Diljit has Hindi films Good News and Arjun Patiala in his kitty.

