Diljit Dosanjh: Wasn't confident of pulling off a hockey-based film

Diljit Dosanjh was interacting with media at the trailer launch of Soorma along with Taapsee Pannu, Shaad Ali, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Gulzar, Chitrangada Singh, Sandeep Singh and his elder brother Bikramjeet Singh

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film "Soorma", says that he wasn't confident to pulling off the character of former Indian hockey skipper Sadeep Singh in a hockey-based film. He was interacting with media at the trailer launch of "Soorma" along with co-actress Taapsee Pannu, director Shaad Ali, music composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, lyricist Gulzar, producers Chitrangada Singh and Sneha Rajani, Sandeep Singh and his elder brother Bikramjeet Singh.

With "Soorma" based on the life of the former Indian hockey skipper, Diljit, asked what was his reaction when makers of this approached him to be part of this film, said: "When Shaad sir narrated this script to me, then I didn't believe it and then I went to Sneha madam and told her 'cast me in any film of yours for free of cost but don't cast me in a hockey-based film because it will require lot of hard work and I think I will not be able to pull this off'.

"'You cast me in some romantic film' but they were convinced with me and then again, when I went through the story of the film, I felt that it would have been biggest mistake of my career if I wouldn't have worked in this film." Asked what kind of preparation he did to portray the character, he said: "I think no one could become Sandeep Singh among us but in the film, the entire team believed in me. Shaad sir took lot of effort to make this film.

"Sandeep Singh and his elder brother were always there on the film set so, I didn't face much difficulty to portray character of Sandeep Singh onscreen because they were monitoring the film shoot and if there were any mistakes from my side then, they quickly used to rectify that." "Soorma". produced by Sony Pictures Networks India and The CS Films, is scheduled to release on July 13.