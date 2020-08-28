Dimple Kapadia earns positive reviews for Christopher Nolan's spy action thriller Tenet

Dimple Kapadia has fetched favourable reviews for her performance in the John David Washington-starrer Tenet. Christopher Nolan's spy action thriller released in select countries, including the UK, Canada and UAE, on Wednesday. She plays Priya, an influential Indian woman. Variety wrote, "A sinister whisper network of international arms dealers emerges, with one of them, Priya (the wonderful Dimple Kapadia, in the film's wiliest performance) serving principally to coax the protagonist through the corridors of Nolan's storytelling." The Guardian wrote, "A mega-rich Indian contractor (elegantly played by Dimple Kapadia)."

To all the Christopher Nolan fans, his movies never disappoint us. The filmmaker's last release Dunkirk left the town excited for his latest release Tenet, starring John Washington and many more! The movie buffs, who wait for such brainteasers to hit the silver screen, have got something to look forward to in 2020. Finally, the film released in many countries but in India. The director shared the first trailer in December 2019, and now, the film is out and many people could witness the best science fiction of this year.

After looking at the trailer of the movie, it might seem a bit haywire, people running, hitting each other, high-octane action scenes, but something that has caught everyone's attention is - inversive law of time! This is the entire theme of Tenet, and every actor does justice to their characters on-screen. Christopher Nolan's storytelling will weave magic, and make you think about the characters and their actions in every frame.

The trailer highlights John David Washington opening the doors, be it wrong or right, to solve the mystery of the word 'Tenet.' Christopher Nolan also offered details about the film in a media interaction. Tenet is Nolan's follow-up to his Oscar-nominated war drama Dunkirk and features a star-studded cast of John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Clemence Poesy.

