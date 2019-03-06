Dimple Kapadia's nephew Karan Kapadia and Sunny Deol in one frame

bollywood

Yesterday, the makers released the first look as well as announced that the film will hit screens on May 3

Karan Kapadia and Sunny Deol

Karan Kapadia and Sunny Deol appear to be shooting for a confrontation scene on the set of Behzad Khambata's Blank. Dimple Kapadia's nephew makes his Bollywood debut in the action thriller, which has Sunny in a pivotal role. For the B-Town debut, titled Blank, Karan also learnt martial arts and horseriding as prep for the action thriller.

The budding actor also shared a still on his social media platform. Check this out!

The film will also star Tanushree Dutta's sister Ishita Dutta. Blank, a dramatic film will be helmed by Behzad Khambata and produced by Dr Shrikant Bhasi, Mr Nishant Pitti, Mr Tony D'souza and Mr Vishal Rana. Another addition to this film is Karanvir Sharma, who was last seen as Kriti Kharbanda's boyfriend in Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. He is said to be playing a pivotal role in the action thriller. Buzz is Akshay Kumar will do a cameo in Tony D'Souza's production.

Carnival Motion Pictures and Ease My Trip present, an Echelon Production, Blank starring Karan Kapadia and Sunny Deol in lead roles, directed by Behzad Khambata is all set to release on 3rd May 2019 and is a Panorama Studios Distribution nationwide release.

