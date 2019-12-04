Dimpy Ganguly pregnant with second child; shares a heartfelt post on social media
Bigg Boss fame Dimpy Ganguly is all set to embrace motherhood again, and the actress couldn't contain her excitement and shared a heartfelt post on social media
They say a child gives birth to a mother, and Dimpy Ganguly, who we saw on many television reality shows, is all set to embrace motherhood again. She's already a mother to a three-year-old daughter. She took to her Instagram account and shared a long post that described her feelings in the truest sense of the term.
She wrote- Being a mother has been one of my biggest achievements and I wear it like a badge because I take my job very seriously. I am giving shape to the future generation and I feel responsible for it. It's a long caption that deserves to be read and felt. Along with this caption, she juxtaposed her picture where she endearingly flaunted her baby bump.
Take a look at the post right here:
View this post on Instagram
Being a mother has been one of my biggest achievements and I wear it like a badge because I take my job very seriously. I am giving a shape to the future generation, and I feel responsible for it. My role as a nurturer has paid me back in ways I couldn't even imagine. Destiny has decided to bless me yet again and I couldn't have been more happier. The beginning of this pregnancy came along with various hurdles; relocation with a child, while the husband had to be away most of the time because of more responsibilities at work, hunting for a house, a nursery, a school, an ob-gyn a pediatrician, a hospital all in the first trimester with nausea like never before! But as they say fortune favors the brave, we have been fortunate enough to finally get all that we wanted because we dared to dream and only one word comes to mind - gratitude. Thankful for all the good that touch us everyday! Hope we all can see and admire all that's truly good and happy in our lives instead of focusing on what's not. Happy Thanksgiving everyone! #thanksgiving #madonna #mydubai #lamerdubai #beach
Ganguly has been married to the Dubai-based businessman Rohit Roy for the last four years. The duo tied the knot on November 27, 2015. Their daughter is named Reanna. The actress has been a part of many television shows like Rahul Ki Dulhaniya, Bigg Boss 8, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, and Kahani Chandrakanta Ki.
