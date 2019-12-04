Dimpy Ganguly pregnant with second child; shares a heartfelt post on social media

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

They say a child gives birth to a mother, and Dimpy Ganguly, who we saw on many television reality shows, is all set to embrace motherhood again. She's already a mother to a three-year-old daughter. She took to her Instagram account and shared a long post that described her feelings in the truest sense of the term.

She wrote- Being a mother has been one of my biggest achievements and I wear it like a badge because I take my job very seriously. I am giving shape to the future generation and I feel responsible for it. It's a long caption that deserves to be read and felt. Along with this caption, she juxtaposed her picture where she endearingly flaunted her baby bump.

Take a look at the post right here:

Ganguly has been married to the Dubai-based businessman Rohit Roy for the last four years. The duo tied the knot on November 27, 2015. Their daughter is named Reanna. The actress has been a part of many television shows like Rahul Ki Dulhaniya, Bigg Boss 8, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, and Kahani Chandrakanta Ki.

