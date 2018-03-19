Dinesh Karthik's winning six: These players won it off the last ball

Dinesh Karthik took India to a title win with some trailblazing batting in the Nidahas Trophy final against Bangladesh



Dinesh Karthik. Pics/ AFP

Dinesh Karthik put on a brave show towards the end of the India vs Bangladesh final of the Nidahas Trophy to help his team snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Dinesh Karthik - Bangladesh vs India - 2018

Bangladesh, who batted first put on a total of 166 runs in the final of the Nidahas Trophy against India. Captain Rohit Sharma led the way by scoring 56 runs of 42 balls. But it was Dinesh Karthik who clearly stole the show, when he came in to bat at no. 7. Dinesh Karthik scored a quickfire 29 runs off just 8 deliveries. Karthik smashed 2 boundaries and 3 sixes during his innings at a strike rate of 362.50. India went on to win the match in the last ball with 4 wickets to spare. Requiring 5 runs off the last ball, Dinesh Karthik cleared the ropes off Soumya Sarkar's delivery to hand India the title. We take a look at other instances when batsmen won the match for their team off the last ball.

Mitchell Marsh - South Africa vs Australia - 2016

The Aussies pulled of an amazing record chase when they needed a victory in a match against Proteas to stay alive in the series. After left stranded at 32/3 David Warner and Glenn Maxwell put on a stunning show by scoring 77 off 40 deliveries and 75 off 43 deliveries respectively. The record-fourth-wicket partnership helped the Aussies to a better chance before the two of them fell. It was James Faulkner and Mitchell March who got a run off the last ball to stun South Africa and chase down a total of 205.

Chris Woakes - Australia vs England - 2011

Chris Woakes

Shane Watson put on an all-round show by scoring 59 runs off 31 balls with 6 boundaries and 3 sixes and then 4 wickets for 15 runs in the first T20I against England. Despite Watson's brilliant performance, England scraped through to victory when Chris Woakes on his debut, hit the winning runs, ironically against Shane Watson.

Eoin Morgan - India vs England - 2012

Eoin Morgan



England were pursuing a total of 178 put on by India in Mumbai. Alex Hales and Michael Lumb put on a solid start with 43 and 50 runs respectively. After their wickets fell, it was skipper Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler at the crease. Morgan and Buttler braved India's attack as England needed 23 off the last 2 overs. Ashok Dinda bowled the last over when Eoin Morgan hit him over the ropes for a six for the win leaving India in shock.

Asela Gunaratne - Sri Lanka vs Australia - 2017



Asela Gunaratne

The Lankans were in a soup at 40 for the loss of 5 wickets while chasing a total of 174. Asela Gunaratne and Chamara Kapugedara were at the crease with 48 runs from 3 overs. Gunaratne smashed Moises Henriques 3 sixes and 1 boundary in the 19th over. Needing 2 runs in the last ball, Gunaratne smashes Andrew Tye for a boundary.

Also Read: Nidahas Trophy: Dinesh Karthik's last ball six sinks Bangladesh, India win title

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates