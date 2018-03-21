Dinesh Karthik: MS Dhoni is a topper in a university I am still studying in

Dinesh Karthik, who was the hero in the Nidahas Trophy final, shares his views on being compared to veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni



Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik has become the toast of the nation with his eight-ball-29 against Bangladesh in the tri-series final but he still feels like a "student in an University where Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a topper", when comes to the tag of a best finisher.

"When it comes to Dhoni -— I am studying in an university where he is the topper. He is one of the guys I have always looked up to. It is unfair to compare me with him," Karthik told mediapersons during an interaction, here yesterday. Interestingly, Karthik made his international debut in September 2004 during Champions Trophy in England, three months before Dhoni's debut against Bangladesh in a bilateral series in December. In the next 14 years, Dhoni became India's most successful captain and one of its greatest limited overs exponent.

