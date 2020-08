Dino Morea denies hosting Sushant Singh Rajput at house party on June 13

Actor Dino Morea has tweeted to deny reports that he had hosted a party at his residence on the night of June 13, where late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was present along with several high-profile guests.

"There was never any such gathering at my residence, pls get your facts right before making these allegations. DO NOT drag my name into this as I have no connection whatsoever with this," Dino wrote on his official Twitter handle, @DinoMorea9.

There was never any such gathering at my residence , pls get your facts right before making these allegations. DO NOT drag my name into this as I have no connection whatsoever with this. https://t.co/IsxnKo4k4h — Dino Morea (@DinoMorea9) August 4, 2020

The actor's tweet came in reaction to former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane telling the media that Dino had played host to Sushant and a "politician" at a party he organised at his residence on June 13, the day before Sushant's death.

With his clarification tweet, Dino attached a news channel clip of Rane at the briefing. In the clip, it has been mentioned that after starting off at Dino's place, the party had moved to Sushant's apartment in Bandra.

Sushant was found hanging at his apartment in Bandra on June 14. Post mortem report had claimed that the actor committed suicide. An investigation into the case is still on, with Mumbai Police and Bihar Police probing the case.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever