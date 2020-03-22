Director Hansal Mehta's post on World Down Syndrome Day for his son will melt your heart!

On World Down Syndrome Day, filmmaker Hansal Mehta took to his Twitter account and shared a heartfelt post on his son that may leave you teary-eyed! We all know he is one of the most talented and gifted filmmakers we have in the Hindi film industry but we do not see him that often. Unlike the other people in Bollywood, Mehta is not seen around at parties or on social media.

But this post on Twitter about his son, as stated above, will not only touch your hearts but may also leave you teary-eyed. He informed all of us that today is World Down Syndrome Day and called his son special and unique.

Take a look at the post right here:

It's World Down Syndrome Day. And my son is truly special. And truly unique. pic.twitter.com/8CB828iaxx — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 21, 2020

If you see the picture, his son can be seen meditating and it is really an emotional one. Coming to Mehta, even though he has been making films for a very long time, he got his due as a director with the National-award film, Shahid, which came out in 2013. And then his collaborations with Rajkummar Rao in Citylights and Omerta proved to be lethal.

The duo is now gearing up for another promising drama titled Chhalaang, which is all set to release on June 12.

