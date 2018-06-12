Director of Zimbabwe Cricket Enock Ikope charged under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

According to a release, Ikope has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect and has been charged with the following three offences under the Code

Zimbabwe cricket team/AFP

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged Enock Ikope, chairman of the Harare Metropolitan Cricket Association and director of Zimbabwe Cricket, with three counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

According to a release, Ikope has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect and has been charged with the following three offences under the Code:

1. Article 2.4.6 - failure or refusal, without compelling justification, to cooperate with an investigation being carried out by the ACU in relation to possible corrupt conduct under the Code.

2. Article 2.4.7 - delaying an investigation being carried out by the ACU in relation to possible corrupt conduct under the Code.

3. Article 2.4.7 - obstruction of an investigation being carried out by the ACU in relation to possible corrupt conduct under the Code.

Ikope has 14 days, from June 11, to respond to the charges.

