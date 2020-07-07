Director Suvendu Raj Ghosh's directorial journey is every versatile director's dream

A well-known Bengali film director and the maker of more than 500 music videos never thought that he would work on a Biopic and a murder mystry at the same time. Occupied with the post production work on Main Mulayam Singh Yadav, Suvendu Raj Ghosh has announced his new project already and it is titled 'Suroor'. It is a completely different genre, a Murder mystry. Talking to us, Suvendu said, "My first film was 'Abelay Garam Bhaat' and my second was 'Bhoy' which was the first ever horror film made in Bengali (within the span of 15 years). It was a challenge to make a horror film especially when audiences weren't that aware of this genre. I am glad that they not only loved the film but they also like my work as a Director. After that, I made 'Chetana' I received a lot of appreciation as well as the best director award in Dubai and India for it.

When Demonetisation was announced, I thought of making a movie on it and I started its prep within 25 days of announcement. My film 'Shunyota' was the first film which was released amongst the other films based on the same topic. I faced a lot of problems to get clearance from the Censor board. It was sent to Mumbai for getting cleared as a lot of clauses were disapproved. However, when it was cleared and released, it was highly appreciated by the audiences and I got recognition as a highly respected Director after that. The movie won Several awards, globally and nationally and It inspired me to move to Mumbai.

My first Hindi project was 'Chase - No Mercy to Crime'. It was made on Bengal police and the film was based on real incidents. I received 8 awards for 'Chase'. After Its release, I came across the video in which they were telling how a farmer's son, based out of a small village in Uttar Pradesh, becomes a supreme leader of his state. I was highly intrigued and inspired by it so I started reading more about Mulayam Singh Ji and the more I read, the more I was motivated to tell his story to the world through my lens. After doing thorough research for months, I went to Lucknow and Met Mulayam Singh Ji and Akhilesh ji and started the work on this film.

When asked how the casting was done for this film, Suvendu Raj said 'I was looking for a fresh face to portray a very versatile and strong personality and Amyth fit that role perfectly. Amyth's training started with Guru Mehar Singh akhada in Rohtak. Because we wanted him to have a body of a wrestler, he took 2 months of extensive training in the Gurukul. We were thrilled with the results and the first look test came out very nice. After thorough research of 5 months (August end 2019- Jan 2020), we started the shoot of the film and we were shooting until 17th March 2020.'

Director Suvendu Raj Ghosh and Producer Meena Sethi Mondal have come together to deliver this inspiring tale with Amyth Sethi in the lead role as Mulayam Singh Yadav. Produced by M S Films and Productions, the film is slated to release on October 2, 2020.

