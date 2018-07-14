Disaster drill trainer nabbed for pushing Tamil Nadu college girl off second floor

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said he has directed the police and the higher education department to take stringent action against those who organised the drill "without obtaining due approval".

19-year-old student died when she jumped off the second floor of a college building during a disaster management drill, following which a trainer was arrested for allegedly prodding her to take the leap, police said on Friday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said he has directed the police and the higher education department to take stringent action against those who organised the drill "without obtaining due approval". He also announced a solatium of '5 lakh to the deceased's family.

In a video of the incident, which went viral, the girl appeared to be reluctant to take the jump even though a net was put up for her safe landing and, it seemed, the trainer was trying to push her, police said.

