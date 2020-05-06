Disha's Patani new lockdown look is raising Internet's temperature; have you seen it yet?

Disha Patani is without a doubt; the hottest actress in Bollywood and frequently serves as a fashion inspiration to many. The actress’ wardrobe is filled with elegant and classy attires that one can always be in awe off. The actress has a ginormous following on social media owing it to her sophisticated looks and frequent wonderful posts. When it comes to style Disha Patani has set quite a benchmark and she is sure to be a hoot in any attire she adheres.

Recently, the actress enhanced the audience's day by posting a different blazing hot look and a rejuvenating picture of herself on social media. She was seen wearing a blue and white striped crop top paired with a black leather skirt and blue pendant.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂ¸ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onMay 5, 2020 at 2:27am PDT

Disha Patani is always slaying it in every attire. She is style and hotness personified! Going by the humongous craze of Disha, who also crossed over 30 million followers on Instagram, surpassing all her contemporaries (including her senior counterparts), fans are eagerly anticipating Disha's next, Radhe with megastar Salman Khan.

