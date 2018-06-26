Disha Patani opens up about her journey from a Bareilly girl to a successful actress

After the success of blockbusters M.S. Dhoni and Baaghi 2, Disha Patani is amongst one of the most rapidly growingly celebrities on Instagram and enjoys the fanbase of millions

Disha Patani

Basking in the glory of the blockbuster success of Baaghi 2, Disha Patani comes from a non-filmy background and has carved a place for herself in Bollywood. The small town girl opens up about her journey from Bareilly to being a successful commercial actress.

The actress shared she has always been a shy person and never thought of acting in her childhood. From leaving her hometown to settling in Mumbai, Disha Patani opens up about her journey to become an actress.

Disha shared, "I remember I could never imagine being an actor because that's something I did not do when I was young. I was more into studies and I wanted to be a pilot but somehow I think destiny favoured me. I won some competition in Mumbai and I started coming to Mumbai, I was studying B. Tech at that time, I started visiting the city more often and liked the feeling of being independent. I started with a few TV commercials and quickly realised that I couldn’t live in Noida and work in Mumbai".

Speaking about her experiance of working in the industry, Disha Patani shared, "When I came here I started loving the camera, when I used to be in front of a camera, I used to forget myself and be whatever they used to ask me to do. I started liking this change of my character."

After the success of blockbusters M.S. Dhoni and Baaghi 2, which raked in more than 100 crores at the box office, Disha Patani is amongst one of the most rapidly growingly celebrities on Instagram and enjoys the fanbase of millions.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates