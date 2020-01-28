Disha Patani stuns in thigh-high slit gown while promoting Malang

Disha Patani, who has back to back projects, shared some smokin' hot pictures on social media. Currently, she is promoting her upcoming thriller Malang, along with her co-stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

During a promotional event on the sets of Indian Idol 11, Disha Patani was snapped wearing an off-shoulder thigh-high slit body-hugging outfit. One can't help but look at how beautifully the actress has carried this outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onJan 23, 2020 at 7:13am PST

Off-Shoulder Maxi Dress:

Orange solid layered Bardot style maxi dress, with an off-shoulder, added with lace detailing and a side slit will make you surely stand out in the crowd. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 969 only on Amazon. Shop here.

Velvet Off Shoulder Maxi Dress:

This is a beautiful burgundy velvet dress that is perfect for a party. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 699 only. Shop here.

Silk Flared Solid Long Maxi Dress:

Amazon brings to you this lovely and elegant Maxi Style Gown which is made from silk fabric. The gown features beautiful work around it which enhances the look of the classic outfit. It can be worn to festive occasions by pairing it with sandals and a clutch. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 999 only. Shop here.

A-line Dress:

This dress is great for the day as well as the night. Pair it with stilettos and bright lips for a night look, and pair with flats and an oversized tote for a day look. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 1,049 only. Shop here.

