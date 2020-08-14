Disha Salian's father: Stop victimising my dead daughter

Satish Salian, father of Disha Salian who had allegedly killed herself in June, has finally broken the silence on the rumours surrounding his daughter's demise.

Speaking to mid-day on Thursday, he appealed to the public to stop "victimising" his daughter and spreading baseless rumours about her death.

He told mid-day that Disha and her fiancé Rohan Rai were planning to get married. They had decided to register for a court marriage in June. "And, we had planned a wedding reception in December or January," said Satish, who lives in Dadar. However, on June 8, Disha allegedly jumped off the high-rise, Regent Galaxy, at Malvani, Malad, where she lived with Rohan.

"We are very hurt by her death. People are spreading rumours on social media platforms that she was thrown off the building and her body was found naked. There is no truth in these claims. This kind of talk is highly offensive and hurts us," Satish said.

Talking about Disha's friends who were in her Malvani flat the day she died, Satish said, "They are Disha's childhood friends and belong to good families. We knew them and their families very well."

Satish said Disha and Rohan were staying at their Dadar house during the lockdown. "They had gone to the Malvani flat on June 4 to clean it, as Rohan had planned a shooting there for a project," he added.

He also clarified that there was no relationship between Disha and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. "They had only met once along with his manager for about an hour."

On Wednesday, Satish Salian gave a written complaint against three people for spreading rumours in his daughter's death. The police have taken the complaint very seriously and have recorded his statement. They are taking legal opinion and an FIR will be filed soon.

There are several WhatsApp forwards and social media posts linking Sushant Singh Rajput's death with Disha Salian's. Several politicians, too, have alleged that there is a link, prompting Disha's father to give a written complaint to Malvani police station against three people who "have defamed my daughter and are spreading rumours".

