The Lion King trailer: Disney's live-action version to roar in next 100 days!

Donald Glover leads the cast as Simba, while Beyonce voices Nala, a childhood friend and later love interest in Disney's live-action adaptation of Lion King

Disney Studios unveiled the new exciting trailer of The Lion King. The film is scheduled to release on July 19, 2019!

The live-action is helmed by Jon Favreau, who earlier helmed 2015 blockbuster The Jungle Book, a remake of the original classic. Favreau's live-action version of The Lion King journeys to the African Savannah, where a future king must overcome tragedy and betrayal and assume his rightful place on Pride Rock.



Still from Lion King trailer

Donald Glover leads the cast as young Lion Simba, while Beyonce voices Nala, a childhood friend and later love interest to Simba. Glover and Knowles-Carter (Beyonce) are also joined by James Earl Jones who reprises his role from the 1994 animated film as Simba's father Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Simba's villainous uncle Scar, Alfre Woodard as Simba's mother Sarabi, with child actor JD McCrary playing the young version of Simba.

Shahadi Wright Joseph is voicing the young Nala, while John Kani voices the baboon Rafiki and John Oliver playing Mufasa's confidant, Zazu. Favreau's The Lion King is set to open on July 19, 2019.

