Disney's The Lion King teaser trailer makes second biggest debut ever

hollywood

The Lion King teaser trailer generated 224.6 million global views in 24 hours, according to Disney studios, coming in second to the trailer for Avengers: Infinity War

A still from Lion King teaser trailer

After the trailer for the upcoming The Lion King remake made its debut earlier this week, Disney thanked its "entire pride" for making it their second most-viewed trailer debut from any studio in 24 hours. The trailer generated 224.6 million global views in 24 hours, according to Disney studios, coming in second to the trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, which attracted 238 million views, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Disney celebrated the trailer's success in an Instagram post shared on Saturday. The remake comes from director Jon Favreau with Donald Glover leading the cast as young Lion Simba, while Beyonce - who is credited in the trailer with her last name, Knowles-Carter - voices Nala, a childhood friend and later love interest to Simba.

Glover and Knowles-Carter are also joined by James Earl Jones who reprises his role from the 1994 animated film as Simba's father Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Simba's villainous uncle Scar, Alfre Woodard as Simba's mother Sarabi, with child actor JD McCrary playing the young version of Simba. Shahadi Wright Joseph is voicing the young Nala, while John Kani voices the baboon Rafiki and John Oliver playing Mufasa's confidant, Zazu. Favreau's The Lion King is set to open on July 19, 2019.

Watch the Lion King teaser trailer here:

