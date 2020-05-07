Disneyland in Shanghai to reopen on May 11 as cases dip

The Disneyland theme park in Shanghai will reopen on May 11 under "enhanced health and safety measures," the firm said. Only limited attendance will be allowed initially, and visitors will need to book tickets and make reservations in advance. Social distancing will be maintained in lines for amenities, in restaurants, on rides and other facilities and sanitisation and disinfection will be boosted, it added.

With warmer weather and new virus cases and deaths falling to near-zero, China has been steadily re-opening, parks, museums and tourist sites such as the Great Wall of China and the Forbidden City ancient palace complex in Beijing. China has reported two confirmed cases and 20 new asymptomatic infections.

China asks US for proof

China on Wednesday dared US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to show "enormous evidence" he claimed to have to prove that the virus originated from a lab in Wuhan and said he has no proof to back up his claims.

