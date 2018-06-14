Disney's 'Dumbo' will take you to new heights

The story follows a circus star, who finds work with a struggling circus and is put in charge of a newborn elephant

Disney just dropped the teaser trailer of Tim Burton's live-action remake of Dumbo, which the makers claim, will take you to new heights. The story follows a circus star, who finds work with a struggling circus and is put in charge of a newborn elephant.

The movie stars Alan Arkin, Eva Green, Michael Keaton and Danny DeVito. Disney also released the first poster for Dumbo along with the teaser trailer. Dumbo is one of Disney's many planned feature adaptations of their classic animations. The film is slated to hit theaters on March 29 next year.

