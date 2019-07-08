Disney's Mulan to release on this date; catch the trailer right now

hollywood

Chinese actor Liu Yifei is set to play Fa Mulan' the daughter of an ageing warrior, Fa Zhou, who impersonates as a man to replace her father during a general conscription during the Han Dynasty

Mulan poster. Pic Courtesy: Official Instagram account of Walt Disney

Los Angeles: Disney's live-action reboot of Mulan is slated to be released on March 27, 2020, the studio has announced. Chinese actor Liu Yifei is set to play Fa Mulan, the daughter of an ageing warrior, Fa Zhou, who impersonates as a man to replace her father during a general conscription during the Han Dynasty.

Disney shared the first poster of the war action drama on Instagram on Sunday. "Disney's #Mulan, in theatres March 27, 2020," the post read with Yifei in the maiden look.

View this post on Instagram Disney’s #Mulan, in theaters March 27, 2020. A post shared by Walt Disney Studios (@disneystudios) onJul 7, 2019 at 9:17am PDT

The studio also dropped the first teaser of the film, a remake of its 1998 animated movie. The caption read: "It is my duty to fight," a dialogue Yifei's Mulan can be heard saying in the trailer.

Tzi Ma, Donnie Yen, Yoson An, Gong Li and Jet Li are also a part of the cast. Directed by Niki Caro, the new film features a script originally penned by Elizabeth Martin and Lauren Hynek, and rewritten by Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates