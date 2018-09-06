Divorce judge wants Brangelina to go back to how they were

hollywood

While speaking on her show 'Celebrity -Divorce court', Lynn Toler talked up about the legal battle between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Divorce court judge Lynn Toler wants Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to stop the nasty divorce battle and instead do it the peaceful way. While speaking on her show 'Celebrity -Divorce court', she talked up about the legal battle between 'Brangelina', reported Page Six. 'I used to use their divorce as, 'This is how to get it done'," she said.

Toler feels that celebrities are just like all of us and continued to talk about the once-in-love couple. 'I hope they get back to where they were, because I loved using them as an example,' added the Divorce judge.

It's been two years since the custody battle for their kids started. The star couple has six kids together- Maddox (17), Pax (14), Zahara (13), Shiloh (12), and 10-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Brad and Angelina have always been known as the ultimate power couple, they were looked up to even after their divorce for how peacefully they handled the split. The two had met on the sets of 2005 thriller 'Mr. & Mrs Smith' and got married in 2014. It was in September 2016 when it was first revealed that the two had filed for a divorce. The allegations were against Brad's misbehaviour with their son Maddox.

After a court judgment, Jolie allowed Pitt to visit their children for four hours on school days, and 12 hours on holidays. Earlier, Hollywood actor Angelina alleged that ex-husband Brad Pitt has not paid any 'meaningful' child support since their split in 2016. She also accused Pitt of being a careless father. In his defence, the 'Ocean's Eleven' star said that he filed for a loan of 8 million USD to help the Angelina buy a house.

