YRKKH actress Divya Bhatnagar on ventilator; brother Devashish talks about her current condition

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Divya Bhatnagar was hospitalised for pneumonia on November 26 and tested positive for COVID-19 on November 28. The actress had shared her health update on Instagram, and asked her fans to pray for her recovery. She shared a photo of herself from the hospital and wrote, "Hi my Instagram family. Pray for my speedy recovery. I love you all."

Now, in an interview with ETimes, Divya's brother Devashish Bhatnagar spoke about her current condition. He shared, "We have shifted Divya to another hospital. She was already suffering from pneumonia, which has worsened owing to coronavirus. Initially, she was on non-invasive ventilation to support her breathing, but is on ventilator now because of all the exertion of shifting hospitals. We want her to recover from the pneumonia, which has spread."

He added, "I am meeting Divya wearing a PPE kit because I need to be by her side and cheer her up. She is conscious and tries to talk to me. I am not allowing my mother to go inside as she is 63 and has to be extremely careful about her own health."

Previously, Divya's mother had shared in an interview, "Divya had temperature since the last six days. She was feeling very uneasy. I came down from Delhi and got an oximeter home. We checked her oxygen levels, they had dropped to 71. She is on a ventilator now, her oxygen level is about 84, and her condition is critical."

Besides Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Divya has also featured in TV shows like Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Udaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre, and Vish.

We hope the actress feels better soon!

