Divya Dutta celebrates her 'true companion' Sakhi's birthday

Actors and their love for their pets and other animals is known fact. We've always come across many incidents, where an actor has said that they've found true love in their pets. And why not? It is, after all, one of the purest forms of love.

One of such actors is Divya Dutta who has a pet shitzu and she loves her the most in this world! She has named her 'Sakhi' because she believes that she is her true friend and companion, who would fight against the world for her! Today is her totally aww-dorable Sakhi's birthday and Divya Dutta took to twitter and wished her in the cutest way possible. Check it out:

Sun ri sakhi meri pyaari sakhi.. my little Laado. HPpy bday my sweetest companion .. a true sakhi.. pic.twitter.com/s5uRTY7kYn — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) July 19, 2019

Isn't Sakhi just the cutest dog in the world? Looking at her make us want to to adopt a dog! On the work front, Divya Dutta will be starring in 'Gul Makai' which is a story based on Malala Yousafzai. She will also start shooting for Anubhav Sinha's 'Abhi toh Party Shuru Hui Hai' and 'Sheer Kurma' opposite Swara Bhasker.

