Divya Dutta collaborates with Pradeep Sarkar for a social awareness advertisement

Divya Dutta recently collaborated for an ad shoot with renowned filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar. Pradeep Sarkar has shot for many ads with the actress in the past

National Award winning actress Divya Dutta recently collaborated for an ad shoot with renowned filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar. Pradeep Sarkar has shot for many ads with the actress in the past. The public service ad is for oral contraceptives.

When asked about collaborating with Sarkar and backing issue based commercials, Divya said. She said "I have shot for many ads with him earlier. It was lovely to come together again". Divya who has done many ads related to social awareness in the past said "It is a small way of contributing to help certain causes. I believe awareness is the first step in tackling any issue."

Divya Dutta will be seen next in film Music Teacher co-starring Manav Kaul that premieres on Netflix on 19th April 2019.

