Divya Dutta: Rishi Kapoor was vibrant and he spread smiles all over

Actress Divya Dutta worked with Rishi Kapoor in films like "Delhi-6", "Manto" and "Chalk n Duster". The news of of the veteran actor's demise on Thursday left her "speechless" as she found the news "tough to digest" and got emotional as she reminisced the days she worked with him."

"I am speechless. It's tough to digest. This man was just full of life. He knew how to live life king size absolutely. Even in his last years. I just met him recently when he came back. It never looked as if he was sick. He was so happy, vibrant and spreading smiles all over," An emotional Divya with a shaky voice told IANS.

Noo noo rishi ji!!! You were synonymous with life itself!!My legend.. my inspiration.. my most favourite!! You truly lived life ! Will cherish my most precious moments with you.. you were so so kind n warm .apne se.#RishiKapoor .. you in my heart always.bas ya2020. Go away pic.twitter.com/CaAejejF5j — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) April 30, 2020

He was encouraging, she said.

"I have worked with him twice and every time he was so encouraging. He would say 'yaar! tu badhi achi actor hai tere saath aur kaam karna hai (you are a good actor I want to work with you more'. Coming from someone whom you have grown up watching, who's a legend, who I think has just... He's been my inspiration and it's too tough."

Divya, who has also worked with actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away on Wednesday, found it tough to bid goodbye to both the actors.

OMG..look at that.. both gone together.. heartbroken. https://t.co/uzGO4qxEqW — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) April 30, 2020

"Two loses in two days. Both people whom you are so fond of its tough to bid goodbyes like that," she said.

She went down the memory lane of the days when she was working on the sets of "Delhi 6" with Rishi, was hospitalised on Wednesday morning after complaining that he was not feeling well. The 67-year-old actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. Wife Neetu Kapoor was at his side.

"There was not a single dull moment with him. I loved sitting with him. He used to share such amazing anecdotes with full enthusiasm. I still remember each and every story he told... I remember we were shooting once in 'Delhi 6' and the entire night we all sang Rishi Kapoorji's songs and then we went sat with him that's for me the most cherished moment. He was just smiling.

"After that I have worked in two-three films with him. Just sitting with him was a delight. He was a delightful man."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever