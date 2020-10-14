Divya Dutta, who lent her voice to the jewellery ad, reacts to its removal

A popular jewellery brand, which highlighted Hindi-Muslim unity through a festive video through its ad, has pulled down the advertisement. As the video has been removed from all platforms, many have shared their views on social media. A lot of people were disappointed with the brand's take on relationships between two families from different faiths showcased in the 50-second clip; however, a few appreciated how the brand was taking a step towards showing inter-faith unity.

Amongst all the chaos ever since the ad was released, Divya Dutta, who turned voiceover artist for the video, shared her reaction on social media.

But sir don’t we all promote brotherhood?? We as India are all about that. That’s our soul sir. Unity in diversity bachpan mein sunte the. Aise to kitne ads hote the. Koi kuch nai kehta tha.. par chalein sabke apne vichar! ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) October 13, 2020

After the ad was pulled down, a lot of fans reacted to how disheartening it was to miss out on the popular actress's voiceover. Not only this, Divya too shared how she loved the video but doesn't wish to react much as the decision was already taken by the makers and the brand alike.

Yes it’s my voice. It s sad it’s taken off air. I loved it https://t.co/uWyPzbfHUd — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) October 13, 2020

On the professional front, Divya Dutta was last seen playing a different role in the short film The Relationship Manager, which addresses the issue of domestic violence. The Relationship Manager is directed by Falguni Thakore and, according to Divya, the filmmaker strongly felt the need to open up about the issue. Produced by Neeraj Pandey, the film also features Annup Sonii, Anupam Kher, Sana Khan, and Juhi Babbar.

Later, she also was a part of the digital project, Hostages 2. The show stars Ronit Roy, Divya Dutta, Dino Morea, Shibani Dandekar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Dalip Tahil and Aashim Gulati in pivotal roles. Hostages 2 has managed to make its mark in the top trending content in the digital space.

Dutta has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last 26 years. She made her Bollywood debut in 1994 with Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna and went on to do films like Chote Sarkar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Veer-Zaara, Lootera, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Delhi-6, Ragini MMS 2, and Badlapur.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news