Divya Dutta, who lent her voice to the jewellery ad, reacts to its removal

Updated: 14 October, 2020 13:22 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Divya Dutta reacted on social media to the removal of the advertisement shared by a popular jewellery brand.

Divya Dutta/picture courtesy: Divya Dutta's Instagram account
A popular jewellery brand, which highlighted Hindi-Muslim unity through a festive video through its ad, has pulled down the advertisement. As the video has been removed from all platforms, many have shared their views on social media. A lot of people were disappointed with the brand's take on relationships between two families from different faiths showcased in the 50-second clip; however, a few appreciated how the brand was taking a step towards showing inter-faith unity.

Amongst all the chaos ever since the ad was released, Divya Dutta, who turned voiceover artist for the video, shared her reaction on social media. 

After the ad was pulled down, a lot of fans reacted to how disheartening it was to miss out on the popular actress's voiceover. Not only this, Divya too shared how she loved the video but doesn't wish to react much as the decision was already taken by the makers and the brand alike.

On the professional front, Divya Dutta was last seen playing a different role in the short film The Relationship Manager, which addresses the issue of domestic violence. The Relationship Manager is directed by Falguni Thakore and, according to Divya, the filmmaker strongly felt the need to open up about the issue. Produced by Neeraj Pandey, the film also features Annup Sonii, Anupam Kher, Sana Khan, and Juhi Babbar.

Later, she also was a part of the digital project, Hostages 2. The show stars Ronit Roy, Divya Dutta, Dino Morea, Shibani Dandekar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Dalip Tahil and Aashim Gulati in pivotal roles. Hostages 2 has managed to make its mark in the top trending content in the digital space.

Dutta has been a part of the Hindi film industry for the last 26 years. She made her Bollywood debut in 1994 with Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna and went on to do films like Chote Sarkar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Veer-Zaara, Lootera, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Delhi-6, Ragini MMS 2, and Badlapur.

First Published: 14 October, 2020 11:47 IST

