Divyanka Tripathi bakes carrot cake; Ekta Kapoor, Ankita Bhargava leave comment

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is over the moon as she successfully baked her favourite carrot cake in the first attempt.

Divyanka, who is popular for her role in the show "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein", took to Instagram to share two photographs of her perfectly made cake. She captioned: "After very long hubby and I have same content to post! Successfully baked my favourite #CarrotCake in first attempt! Apne haantho ko choom loon...Aisa bana hai! (Would kiss my hands... it's made so good)"

Ekta Kapoor commented on the post, asking, "Hummmare liye kaun banayegaaaa? (Who will bake for us?). Ankita Bhargava Patel wrote, "Woahhhhhh I have been meaning to make one since weeks now.... it looks amazing!!!"

Neena Kulkarni commented: Looks yummy!, while Teejay Sidhu wrote: Looks delicious!

Just recently, Divyanka was seen giving a haircut to her husband Vivek Dahiya. She had shared the video on Instagram, where Vivek could be seen sitting on a chair and Divyanka standing with a pair of scissors in her hand.

Divyanka and Vivek met for the first time on the sets of "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein" and, after several months of dating, got married in 2016.

