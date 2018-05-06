Divyanka Tripathi breaks down talking about her break-up with Ssharad Malhotra

In a chat show with Rajeev Khandelwal, actress Divyanka Tripathi got emotional while speaking about her break-up with Ssharad Malhotra



Divyanka Tripathi. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/divyankatripathidahiya

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi will soon appear on a chat show with actor Rajeev Khandelwal. The actress will be accompanied by husband Vivek Dahiya. One of the most loved television couples, Divyanka and Vivek will spill the beans about their personal life on the chat show.

Divyanka Tripathi shared the promo of the episode on her Instagram account, where she is seen talking about her break-up with Ssharad Malhotra. Their relationship lasted for eight years. When asked about what did the heartbreak take from her. She replied, "Aath saal. Uss samay aisa lag raha tha jaise zindagi khatam ho rahi hai. Main andhvishwaas ke level pe chali gayi." (It has taken eight years of my life. At that moment, I felt, my life is getting over. I'd also become very superstitious.)

Later, she is joined by her husband Vivek Dahiya on the show. Divyanka couldn't stop blushing the moment she saw Vivek on the show. They also danced to a romantic song.

Divyanka and Ssharad Malhotra met on the sets of Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, and love blossomed between the two, which went on for almost eight years. However, things took a drastic turn and they headed for splitsville in 2015.

In 2016, she tied the knot with her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-actor Vivek Dahiya.

