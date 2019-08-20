Divyanka Tripathi enjoys making breakfast with husband Vivek Dahiya

web-series

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya enjoy spending some quality time cooking breakfast together.

Divyanka Tripathi shared this photo with husband Vivek Dahiya on her Instagram account.

Divyanka Tripathi is all set to shed her perfect daughters-in-law image by donning the hat of a chef. Divyanka rose to fame and became a household name with one of the longest-running shows, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. After entertaining the audience for almost six years, the 34-year-old will be seen in the web show Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala for Ekta Kapoor's AltBalaji.

Seemingly, Divyanka Tripathi is living her character even offscreen and adding the flavours of love by preparing breakfast with husband Vivek Dahiya. Popular by her onscreen name Ishika Bhalla, she seems to be fond of cooking. Donning the role of a chef, Divyanka will be seen cooking a host of lip-smacking recipes much to the delight of every foodie.

Divyanka also revealed the importance of the first meal of the day. "Catching up in-between our hectic schedules and spending time with each other is something that we both look forward to. It's so relaxing when we prepare oatmeal and smoothies for breakfast together followed by a workout to kickstart our day. Spending quality time with Vivek is de-stressing for me," said Divyanka in a quote shared by AltBalaji's representatives.

Talking about Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala, it is a story of two aspiring chefs - Nitya (Divyanka Tripathi) and Vikram (Rajeev Khandelwal). The trailer gives a sneak peek into their lives as they fall in love but get separated due to circumstances. Their crackling chemistry sure promises a delicious treat but leaves a thousand questions unanswered. Why do they fall apart? ... Will they be able to resist their attraction? All these answers will be answered on September 3.

