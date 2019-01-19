Divyanka Tripathi excited to be solo anchor of reality show

television

Divyanka Tripathi is excited to host singing-based show The Voice, which has music maestro A.R. Rahman as a super guru. This will be her first reality show as a solo anchor

Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is excited to host singing-based show The Voice, which has music maestro A.R. Rahman as a super guru. This will be her first reality show as a solo anchor. "It's not my anchoring debut. I had done anchoring for award shows earlier. But being a solo anchor for a reality show, dealing with 'real people' away from glamour, dedicated towards their art is my first," Divyanka said in a statement.

The actress is already multi-tasking between her daily show Ye Hai Mohabbatein and a web series. Now, she has "The Voice" in her kitty as well. "Its a lot of time management, but I am not complaining. I am loving the fact that I am part of three different genres and am getting the ability to experiment as an actor," Divyanka said.

"Yes, it's draining and I know that it's easier said than done, but I'm sure it's possible with planning as well as cooperation from my production houses and channel," she added.

