Divyanka Tripathi: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is much more than a show for me, it gave me my life partner

Star Plus's popular show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has swayed the hearts of its viewers with its interesting twists and turn in the storyline. But it's a hard fact that all beautiful things have an end. One of the longest-running shows on Indian television, Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is finally coming to an end after completing over 1800 episodes.

Biding the show adieu, the lead actor of the show Divyanka Tripathi said, "We all experience few moments in life where it's difficult to decide if we should be happy or sad or both. This is definitely one of those moments as I bid adieu to 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' – one of the most beautiful chapters in my life. I am happy for all the love that has been showered on me by fans during this unforgettable journey of 6 years and am also sad that this wonderful chapter is reaching its conclusion."

"The role of Ishita was like a breath of fresh air, it rejuvenated me and made me explore different facets of my own personality. I didn't realize when I fell in love with Ishita as a character and it is now an inseparable part of my being. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is much more than a show for me, it gave me my life partner."

Well, we still can't get over the fact that after having ruled the hearts of the audiences for six years, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will now go off – air soon

