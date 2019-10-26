Diwali 2019: These 10 fashionable and fusion outfits are perfect for the season

With Diwali just around the corner, everyone is getting soaked in the festive spirit and gearing up to carry their most stylish avatar. However, every new season demands innovation and fusion. Have you ever wondered how to style the jackets you purchase with heavy suits and lehengas or do they only get out of your wardrobe when it's the wedding season? This Diwali, we spoke to five bloggers to not only help you create new outfits from your current wardrobe, but also help you get cheaper on the pockets.

Dig into your wardrobe

(Photo: Tanvi Chadha)

Diwali outfits can be complicated and stressful, not to mention expensive if you plan to buy new lehengas and suits. But you can always dig into your wardrobe and create a unique outfit by mixing and matching old pieces. Tanvi Chadha, 23, a mechanical engineer, got these beige raw silk cigarette pants custom-made for a different outfit last year.

(Photo: Tanvi Chadha)

"The check print and the shape give the pants a funky modern look, yet the material and the colour add a slightly more formal element. Since the pants have no embellishments or embroidery, the mustard lace blouse, part of an old lehenga set, compliments the outfit and adds some oomph with its silver floral embroidery," Chadha says. She said as the outfit lacked colour, she chose a mint green dupatta with minimal golden details. To complete the outfit, she wore mint green pumps, golden dangling earrings, and a statement ring.

Get creative with last-minute outfits

(Photo: Rachel D'cruz)

Twenty-four-year-old Rachel D'cruz, who maintains a fashion blog along with a full-time job, says she loves turning old clothes into something that can blend in with today's trends . "Since Diwali is a grand festival, I thought of styling a vintage saree differently. Instead of wearing a traditional blouse, I paired it up with a white puff shoulder shirt," says D'cruz. She adds that this outfit has colour, print and everything else to help you stand out. She added a white head accessory to give the outfit an eccentric vibe and golden pumps to match the flowers on the saree.

Beg, borrow, do not steal

(Photo: Rachel D'cruz)

There's no better way to look more elegant this Diwali than wearing a gorgeous lehenga, especially if it's red. Sometimes, it gets difficult to find pieces of clothing during festivals, as most tend to buy fancy outfits which they cannot wear to any other occasion. "All three pieces of clothing in this look belong to different sets," says D'cruz. The velvet boat neck black blouse is not part of the lehenga, but is actually a saree blouse. To coordinate her look, she wore a red dupatta with a golden border and paired it up with golden jhumkas and a nose ring.

For a sophisticated look

(Photo: Muneet Aneja)

Muneeta Aneja, 21, a journalist by profession, says you can try pairing a silk jacket and long coats by creating a monochrome base of the same shade inner and jeans. "I paired a kundan necklace with this attire and the stud earrings to give my outfit a western touch. To complete the look, I also used a kutchi work handicraft clutch," says Aneja. To get a more chic look with the same outfit, you can change the accessories with myriad colours like meenakari earrings and a bindi. She says a messy bun would be an add-on to the oufit.

The fur diva

(Photo: Muneet Aneja)

If you are among those who love to flaunt their western wear with a tinge of ethnic fusion, then go for a traditional kundan or polki jewellery to glam up your outfit. "In this indo-western look, I donned a monochrome base of black inner and pencil jeans and grabbed a fur shrug over it with a kundan necklace and broad hand cuff to make it appear little ethnic and edgy," says Aneja.

For class and comfort

(Photo: Vaishali Srivastava)

Twenty-four-year-old Vaishali Srivastava, who is into social media marketing along with being a fashion blogger, says she is not an ethic person, but if she ever has to carry that look, she settles for bright colours. "Cotton and Benarasi is one of the best combinations of class and comfort," says Srivasatva.

(Photo: Vaishali Srivastava)

"With subtle accessories, this is your go-to look for the season," she adds. You can also pair up your long, traditional gown with a gajra and you're set for the festivities.

Reuse the vintage pieces

Diwali can be a good way to reuse your old, vintage pieces from your mother or grandma, or just clothing from a wedding that you cannot wear daily. Shivika Sharma, a 23-year-old student and a fashion blogger, picked her grandma's purple and emerald saree and styled it with a silver choker and a cocktail ring. "The cool-toned colours of the saree, a blend of banarasi silk and cotton, compliment the silver accessories. This does not feel heavy and it's perfect for the occasion," says Sharma. She draped the saree in the conventional way, keeping the pallu down, and let her hair down straight.

Keeping it minimal

If you're looking for a simple yet elegant outfit, a nude kurta with matching palazos could be your go-to outfit. Pair it up with any dupatta to turn it into a festival look. This time, Sharma settled for a red dupatta, as it's one of the prominent colours of season and paired it up with long earrings.

