Diwali 2019: This is how Paridhi Sharma, Akanksha Puri will celebrate the festival

The celebrities have already gone into the festive mode. Diwali means different things for different people, and celebrate it in various other ways. Here are some television celebrities, who have shared their Diwali plans with us.

Kiku Sharda:

In the hectic routine and back to back shoots, I am glad that we aren't shooting on Diwali days. For me, Diwali is the best part of the year. The best part about Diwali is how the entire décor of the house (ghar ka naksha badal jata hai) changes during Diwali. There is a totally different aura in the house which is full of peace, love and excitement. It's fun when me and my wife both clean and decorate our home along with shopping. This Diwali, I am super excited to celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali with my wife and sons. I have always appreciated an eco-friendly Diwali and this is what I inculcate in my sons also.

Chandan Prabhakar:

Every year I eagerly wait for Diwali as it is one of the occasion when my entire family gathers to celebrate together. Best part of Diwali is in this hustle bustle life you get to spend more time with you closed ones. Every year me and my wife Nandini spare some extra time together while cooking sweets and snacks or decorating our home. I recall how we used to get super excited for Diwali vacations in our childhood and spend entire day celebrating with friends. This Diwali I am going to celebrate with my beautiful wife and daughter.”

Paridhi Sharma aka Babita from Patiala Babes:

Like always, this year also my family and I will go to our home town to celebrate the festival. The most beautiful memory of Diwali from every year is that of Rangoli making. I thoroughly enjoy making Rangoli for Diwali. I wish everyone a happy and prosperous Diwali.

Roshni Walia aka Tara from Tara from Satara:

Every Diwali we go to lengths to decorate and clean the house, make the rangolis, do the puja and visit all our friends. I'm not very fond of crackers for the impact they have and I have dogs who don't like the noise and smell of it so we avoid, but I play with just some phuljadis, chakris etc. This year I am very excited as I'm planning to hold a get together with all my family and friends at my house. Diwali has always been my favourite festival, the lights, the glitz and everybody coming and meeting. As a kid I and my sister would dress up, make rangolis, light dias all around the house, fix the lights and gorge onto food cooked by mom. All night we would meet friends and go to their houses, for both of us it was like a festive night out.

Kavveri Priiyam

I am going to celebrate Diwali with my family and friends. I am going to celebrate Diwali after 2 years with my family, so it is going to a very special Diwali for me. The significance of Diwali to me is that it brings a lot of positivity and happiness around me. The whole festival is about lighting diyas and spreading happiness rather than burning crackers and creating noise and sound pollution. Animals face a lot because of this, so we should think about them. I will do Laxmi pooja, then make rangoli, light up lanterns and eat good food and sweets. My Diwali will be peaceful and colourful.

Ashnoor Kaur aka Mini from Patiala Babes

I am going to celebrate Diwali with my friends and family. Due to our busy schedules, we are not able to meet and spend time together. Festivals are the occasion when we meet up and bond with each other. I am going to celebrate the festival of love and light with the people close to my heart. I wish everyone a very happy Diwali and hope this year brings lots of success and happiness in your life. I hope everyone is celebrating a crack-free Diwali and participating in protecting our environment.

Mudit Nayar aka Yogi from Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

For me, Diwali is the festival of Love, affection, happiness and most important sweets. Every year I get excited for Diwali thinking of eating different sweets and Diwali special snacks. In Mumbai, I stay with my wife Aprajita Shrivastava in my small world. We both will be celebrating our second Diwali together and we have already started preparing for the festival. It's fun when we both clean and decorate our home along with shopping. However, I am definitely going to miss celebrating Diwali with my family but I am super excited to start a new journey with my beautiful wife.

Ritvik Arora

Diwali for everyone is the festival to be with your family. Many people on our sets also are going to their respective hometown. The essence of Diwali is celebrating the festival with your family. It signifies the return of Lord Ram returning to Ayodhya after killing evil. We all know the history. I will be celebrating it with my family but there is one thing which I am focusing on and that is not to burn crackers. I am a Delhi guy and it’s a big fad over there to burn crackers but I am containing my excitement and not burning crackers this year so that I can contribute towards a much greener and cleaner environment. I urge people to do the same as Diwali is the festival of lights and happiness and not the festival of crackers.

Rishina Kandhari aka Rani from Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

For me Diwali is the festival of happiness. One thing that strikes me after hearing the word 'Diwali' is my childhood. Those were the days when we were never worried about work and enjoyed Diwali to fullest. I remember those were the best 5 days of the year for me as we used to get together with entire family to celebrate the festival. Now in the hustle bustle of Mumbai I rarely spare Diwali with my entire family. This Diwali I am celebrating the festival with the entire family of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein where we have enlightened the entire set with beautiful lights and lanterns.

Swati Shah aka Kusum from Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein

For me this year Diwali is going to be full of colors and lights. Talking about the special memory about Diwali, I recall how my mother used to change entire décor of the house (ghar ka naksha badal deti thi) during Diwali with flowers and lanterns. The house which we used to see all the days used to suddenly change and become extremely beautiful during Diwali. I usually follow all the norms and traditions of Diwali. the best thing about Diwali is the lights. I love decorating my house with unique style of lights. One thing that I have been following every Diwali is I don't burst crackers. Same is with my son. Both of us prefer celebrating noiseless Diwali. we don't want to create any kind of nuisance for anyone else. But Diwali is incomplete without firecrackers hence we prefer Sparklers only.

Akanksha Puri aka Parvati from Vighnaharta Ganesh

At the point when I consider Diwali the primary thing that comes into my brain is the mithais. I recall as a child, I used to take desserts from the kitchen and conceal it in my lunchbox. I have never been away from my family during Diwali and ideally this year won't be any unique. My Diwali festivity has consistently been sans saltine and even this year, I will spend Diwali lighting diyas and messing around with my loved ones. Here's wishing every one of my fans an upbeat and prosperous Diwali

Tushar Dalvi aka Sai from Mere Sai

I celebrate with much fervor and absolutely love this festival. Like every year, I will be spending time with my family and performing Lakshmi Puja. I will make sure that I take time out from the shoot and go shopping to buy gifts for my family. I am very excited to welcome the festival of lights and will be celebrating a cracker free Diwali. Here's wishing everyone Happy and prosperous Diwali-Spread love and avoid noise.

