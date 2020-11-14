Diwali 2020: Date, Mahurat and significance of festival of lights

Diwali is one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals of India, the preparations for which start months ahead. The celebration of the festival of lights signifies the triumph of good over evil. It is celebrated all over India will extra-ordinary fervour. According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali falls on the 15th day in the month of Kartik. This year Diwali is taking place on November 14.

History & Significance

Diwali’s history can be traced back to ancient times with several legends associated with it. Many believe that Diwali is celebrated to mark the union of goddess Laxmi and lord Vishnu. Other believe that on the new moon day of Kartik month, goddess Laxmi was born and Diwali is a celebration of that. Many bring home the idol of Ganpati and worship the lord for two days. West Bengal celebrates Kali Puja on this day and worships the manifestation of “Shakti” or power. But largely Hindus believe that on this day lord Rama returned to Ayodhya and his subjects welcomed him by lighting diyas, hence, deepavali.

Diwali signifies the elimination of darkness from our homes and hearts. People from all castes and religions come together on this day to celebrate brotherhood and love. The festivities start with Dhanteras when people buy new things for their homes which is followed by choti Diwali or Narkha Chaudas and then Diwali. For the business families, Diwali is the beginning of a new year and so they renew their books and prepare to start afresh on this day.

Date & Time

Lakshmi Puja on Saturday, November 14

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 4:35 PM to 6:31 PM

Pradosh Kaal: 4:34 PM to 7:11 PM (the most auspicious time for puja)

Vrishabha Kaal: 4:35 PM to 6:31 PM

Amavasya Tithi begins at 2:17 PM on November 14

Amavasya Tithi ends at 10:36 AM on November 15

Lakshmi puja mahurat in different cities

New Delhi - 5:28 PM to 7:24 PM

Gurgaon - 5:29 PM to 7:25 PM

05:28 PM to 07:23 PM - Noida

Jaipur - 5:37 PM to 07:33 PM

Chandigarh - 5:26 PM to 7:21 PM

Ahmedabad - 5:57 PM to 7:55 PM

Kolkata - 4:54 PM to 6:52 PM

Chennai - 5:41 PM to 7:43 PM

Hyderabad - 5:42 PM to 7:42 PM

Mumbai - 6:01 PM to 8:01 PM

Bengaluru - 5:52 PM to 7:54 PM

Pune - 5:58 PM to 7:59 PM

This year as we navigate through a tough time, let’s hope that this Diwali brings hope, joy, and cleanses the darkness!

