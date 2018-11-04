Diwali 2018: 5 ways to look beautiful during the festival of lights

diwali

We have listed 5 quick tips to look beautiful during the festival of lights

Representational Picture

With a few more days for Diwali to kick start, its time to wrap up your shopping and head for last-minute beauty treatments. We have listed 5 quick tips to look beautiful during the festival of lights.

1. Head for a relaxing facial treatment: A relaxing facial treatment accompanied by hydrating and firming masques is a great way to kick start your day. During Diwali, everyone loves to look beautiful and bright so clean and nourish your skin. Opt for an oxygen facial for that extra boost to a tired and dull looking skin.

2. Try your hands on skin lightening and de-tan treatment: Somehow every time a festival comes by, people have inhibitions about their appearance, looks and colour. In case you want your face to shine brightly just like the lights of Diwali, head for a skin lightening session with a fractional laser (Helios), as it will help you get rid of the unwanted tan.



3. Apply skin-lightening serum: In case you have a sensitive or acne prone skin, you might suffer from pimples, acne breakouts or slight redness post a face cleanup. To get rid of this, apply skin lightening serum and moisturizer on a full face at night prior to sleeping.



4. Use homemade face pack: You can make a face pack comprising of oats, cucumber, almonds and yoghurt. Apply it all over the face for 20 minutes and let it dry. Once dry, rinse off well. If you have a dry skin, replace the yoghurt with malai or fresh cream.



5. Keep a check on diet and sleep patterns: Your diet and sleep pattern can bring about a change in your health. Also, if you stay healthy from within, you will get to glow naturally. Include fresh fruits and fresh fruit juice in your diet. Go off to bed early and ensure you get at least 8 hours of sleep, especially before the festival. Also, two days prior to Diwali, take two glasses of orange juice to retain the healthy glow on your face.

(With inputs from Dr. Apratim Goel, Cutis Skin Solution LLP)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates