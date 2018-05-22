Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Prachi Tehlan to star opposite Mammootty

Set in the 17th century, Mamankam is based on the medieval fair by the same name, which was celebrated every 12 years from 800 AD to 1755 AD

Prachi Tehlan

Actress Prachi Tehlan, who made her acting debut with TV show Diya Aur Baati Hum, is gearing up to star opposite Malayalam superstar Mammootty in Sajeev Pillai directorial Mamankam. "Yes, I am doing a film with Mammootty sir. It's the biggest Malayalam film ever being made. The shoot has started. I can't reveal much about the film but it's a wonderful experience to be a part of such a big project and my first in south," Tehlan said in a statement to IANS.

Prachi made her film debut with Punjabi film Arjan opposite Roshan Prince directed by Manduip Singh. She was also seen in the lead role in Bailaras opposite Binnu Dhillon. Set in the 17th century, Mamankam is based on the medieval fair by the same name, which was celebrated every 12 years from 800 AD to 1755 AD.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever