DMK boycotts CM Palaniswami's reply to debate on grants for his depts

Opposition DMK on Monday boycotted Chief Minister K Palaniswami's reply in the Tamil Nadu assembly to a debate on grants for departments held by him, protesting the Speaker's refusal to review his order expunging some remarks made by party leader M K Stalin.

Stalin, the Leader of the opposition, made certain remarks during a wordy duel between the arch-rivals ruling AIADMK and DMK over the proposed eight-lane greenfield highway connecting Salem and Chennai.

After Speaker P Dhanapal expunged the remarks, Stalin took up the matter, wanting to know what was so objectionable about his remarks.

Dhanapal and the Chief Minister defended the decision to expunge the remarks. The Speaker said only a portion his statement had been removed.

The leader of the House and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam insisted there was no practice of reviewing a ruling given by the Chair.

Stalin, however, seemed to be unconvinced and said "despite so many pleas you (Speaker) have not reviewed the ruling. Therefore, DMK is boycotting the Chief Minister's reply and staging a walkout," he said leading his party members out of the House. However, DMK's ally Congress stayed back.

Later, the Chief Minister replied to the debate on the grants for the departments of Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports, portfolios held by him.

