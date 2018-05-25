Do you know about Novak Djokovic's unique birthday fund?
He decided to raise funds for the Novak Djokovic Foundation which helps children in Serbia get educated. He has appealed for donations online and plans to raise $31,000
Former World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, who turned 31 on Tuesday, celebrated his birthday in a unique way. He decided to raise funds for the Novak Djokovic Foundation which helps children in Serbia get educated. He has appealed for donations online and plans to raise $31,000.
"Today is the big 3-1! This year I'm dedicating my birthday to the @novakfoundation and #earlychildhood education. Head over to my Facebook page to help raise funds to send 442 children to pre-school #Care4Kids #BelieveinTheir Dreams," he wrote o Twitter.
