Do you know how Maria Sharapova prepares for a tennis match? By reading!

Russian tennis ace Maria Sharapova enjoys reading before a match as it helps her concentrate



Maria Sharapova

Besides tennis, Russian beauty Maria Sharapova enjoys travelling, exploring art and reading books. In fact, she loves reading before a match as it helps her concentrate. "I kind of zone out. I'm like, 'You guys do what you got to do,' I'm getting ready for a match. I have a book to read, more important things going on here. I think it's important to find your own space, especially as you're focusing and getting ready to play," Sharapova told Tennis World USA recently.

However, when asked which book or books she is reading currently, the former World No. 1 struggled to recall the name. "I have two books. What was I reading yesterday? Oh, I was reading a book by Alan Watts. What is it called? Something 'of Insecurity' [The Wisdom of Insecurity]. Oh, my God. I don't know. I don't have it with me. I can't believe it. I'm freezing. But I'm reading Trevor Noah's book and this one," she said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates