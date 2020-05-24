Do you know how Novak Djokovic proposed to wife Jelena?

Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic has recalled how he planned a surprise proposal for Jelena on a hot air balloon. The World No. 1 started dating Jelena in 2005 before they got married in 2014.

"She [Jelena] thought we're going hiking, but we went for a hot air balloon ride. I arranged another hot air balloon at a distance so that when we were closer to it, it rises and releases the banner — will you marry me," Novak said on the In Depth with Graham Bensinger show.

Meanwhile, Jelena said: "I asked if we are meant to meet another hot air balloon on our way and he goes like no this is awkward what's happening. And then the thing goes down and I'm like what — will you marry me. But I'm like it's a commercial? Is he crazy at 7:00 am? It's not a commercial and he's already down on the knee."

Novak explained how he managed to surprise Jelena when it meant the most. "She keeps telling me, she knows me so well that I can't surprise her. But I am really glad that I managed to surprise her that time when I needed to," he added.

