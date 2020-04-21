Neha Kakkar and brother Tony Kakkar performed at jagrans for this reason!

They say nothing succeeds like success, and singer Neha Kakkar could be the best example of that. Right from Cocktail that came out in 2012 to Simmba in 2018 to a lot of other films, she has become a singing sensation and is loved by her fans immensely and dearly.

However, this success has been anything but easy and a cakewalk. Not only for her but even for brother Tony Kakkar, times weren't fruitful. In a live chat with Zoom, she spilt the beans on what she and her brother did to pay their school fees. She revealed that they used to dance at jagrans and perform there so they could use that money to pay for their school fees. Neha also revealed that she began working at an early age to help her family amid their financial crisis.

Today, both the siblings are immensely successful and doing extremely well for themselves. On the work front, Tony recently unveiled his single, Chand Ka Tukda and evening shared this news with his fans on Instagram along with the link of the song. In case you missed it, have a look right here:

As far as Neha Kakkar is concerned, let's see which Bollywood films she lends her voice to next!

