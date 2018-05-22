Do you know these health benefits of bottle gourd or doodhi

The bottle gourd or doodhi has a long list of health benefits

A bottle gourd or dudhi as we call it is one of the healthiest vegetables. When it is fresh, the fruit has a light green smooth skin and white flesh. Doodhi is about 92 percent of water and minerals which keeps your body hydrated. The bottle gourd or doodhi has a long list of health benefits. Dr. Manoj Kutteri, Wellness Director at Atmantan Wellness Director lists some of them

Cooked bottle gourd aids for better digestion. It is cooling, calming, diuretic and anti-bilious (reduces bile and stops indigestion). The B vitamins assist in increasing the body’s metabolic rate to better digest fats, proteins, sugar and carbohydrate.

Like cranberries, bottle gourd supports the kidneys and the urinary system of our body by reducing burning sensation from high acidic urination. It also reduces the chances of urinary infection because it is alkalizing and has a diuretic effect. Consume if you have high creatine and uric acid.

A nutritious vegetable for the female reproductive system.

It is extremely popular for weight loss especially the bottle gourd juice.

Bottle gourd is extremely popular for reducing high blood pressure and bad cholesterol in some people.

Bottle gourd is known to combat excessive thirst in diabetic patients.

The fiber and the minerals in the bottle gourd support healthy digestion and combats constipation, colic pain and ulcer.

Helps to prevent premature greying and improve hair growth.

The Vitamin C and Zinc in lauki prevent pre mature aging and wrinkles as well.

Bottle gourd is recommended for reducing liver inflammation.

Lauki juice taken with ginger or black pepper can help with respiratory health.

Bottle gourd is over 90% water therefore it is easy to digest

The vitamins, minerals and dietary fibre in lauki keep the body well-nourished and curb unnecessary appetite, especially if you drink its juice in the morning on an empty stomach.

It also contains sodium, potassium, essential minerals and trace elements, which regulate blood pressure and prevent the risk of heart ailments.

High in sodium and potassium, bottle gourd is also an excellent vegetable for people with hypertension.

Mixing the juice with sesame oil provides an effective medicine for insomnia. Massage the scalp with this preparation every night.

