Do you know what's Parineeti Chopra's ideal holiday destination?

Parineeti Chopra is looking forward to inspiring more Indian travellers to visit



Parineeti Chopra

Actress Parineeti Chopra finds Australia a perfect holiday destination, and she finds it effortless to promote it among Indian travellers. Parineeti, the first Indian woman ambassador of the "Friend of Australia" (FOA) advocacy panel by Tourism Australia, visited the country for the third time last month.

"I have had such a great time travelling around Australia during my previous visits and this one. It's just been an instant connect with the destination and the people, and advocating it has really been effortless," Parineeti Chopra said in a statement to IANS.

The "Ishaqzaade" star added, "So far I have travelled to Queensland, Northern Territory, Victoria and New South Wales and my experiences in this beautiful country just keep getting better.

"Australia's food and wine, nature, unique wildlife, aquatic experiences are a perfect combination of an ideal holiday destination. I look forward to inspiring more Indian travellers to visit."

On the film front, she is busy with "Namastey England" and "Kesari".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever