Do you know which Sanjay Dutt movie is his kids' favourite?

Shahraan and Iqra love watching Sanjay Dutt's superhit film that also starred his father-actor Sunil Dutt

Sanjay Dutt is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, but his seven-year-old kids are making the most of their time at home after school. The actor's kids Shahraan and Iqra love watching the actor's superhit film 'Munnabhai M.B.B.S' (2003) on loop on their DVD player every day. 'Munnabhai M.B.B.S' which features the father-son duo Sunil Dutt and Sanjay Dutt together, makes Shahraan and Iqra happy watching them together on the big screen at home.

Since this was one of Sanjay and Sunil Dutt's last projects together, Sanjay's wife Maanayata makes it a point to show the kids the chemistry between their father and grandfather. Now, that's family entertainment.

On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Saheb Biwi Gangster 3.

