Do you know why Ayushmann Khurrana doesn't want his son to watch his films?

"If I show my films like Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Savdhan and Badhaai Ho, he will be very curious and will ask me several questions around the concepts of the films to which I won't be having any answers to give," said Ayushmann Khurrana

Article 15 team on the set of The Kapil Sharma Show

This weekend, The Kapil Sharma Show will welcome the country's heartthrob and the actor who is known for doing experimental and quirky films, Ayushmann Khurrana. Actors Isha Talwar and Manoj Pahwa also graced the show with director Anubhav Sinha, to promote their film Article 15.

Sinha is known for his versatility has worn the director's hat for films like Tum Bin, Dus, RA.One and many more. After showing the mirror to the society in, Mulk, Anubhav Sinha and Manoj Pahwa recently reunited and are all set to bring forth another socio-political drama, Article 15. Ayushmann Khurrana who has won several accolades and given four back to back super hit films naturally makes him one of the most profitable actors in the industry.

We all love how Ayushmann Khurrana gives us unique films every time he comes on screen. All of his films are appreciated for the path-breaking content by critics and audience alike. But he does not want his son to watch those films. While talking about his film choices with Kapil Sharma who asks him what's his reaction when his son watches him films to which Ayushmann admits, "I avoid showing my films to my 7-year-old son."

On further asking him to elaborate the reason, he says, "If I show my films like Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Savdhan and Badhaai Ho, he will be very curious and will ask me several questions around the concepts of the films to which I won't be having any answers to give. Let him grow and watch it." He further reveals, "He likes Varun Dhawan only and I am happy with that."

Further, in the show, Ayushmann spoke about Article 15's prep and how he took the help of an IPS officer friend whose name is Manoj Malviya. He talked about how he learnt the body language, daily routine and other necessary nuances. He even urged Bollywood actors to do films which are based on social messages by not looking into the monetary benefits but, society as a whole.

