Do you know why Manoj Bajpayee hates Thappad director Anubhav Sinha?

Anubhav Sinha is being loved by one and all after making films like Mulk, Article 15, and Thappad. But Manoj Bajpayee hates him. This isn't the kind of animosity that will result in ugly backlashes, backfiring or bloodbath, there's a very funny and amusing story behind the same.

In an exclusive interview with Mid-day, Bajpayee revealed Sinha was the reason why he came to Mumbai as he wanted the actor to be a part of a TV Series. Sharing the anecdote, the Satya star spoke about how Sinha met him in Delhi after graduating from the Aligarh Muslim University in the Engineering stream and began assisting him on a play. A few years later, the filmmaker asked him to come to Mumbai but he was reluctant as the traveling involved too much money.

Sinha went to the extent of sending him his flight tickets and the actor revealed this was the second time he was traveling by air. Then came the exciting part. "I reached Anubhav Sinha's house, he took me to a nice parlour, I got a massage on my head, nice haircut, he made me look like a clean Manoj Bajpayee. Then he took me to Pankaj Parashar's house in Bandra. He looked at me and said, 'Okay okay, done'."

Watch the video right here:

He was expectedly excited and exhilarated that he was getting the opportunity to act in a series and already had another project. But after a few days of shooting, he lost the role to Sanjay Mishra since Parashar felt he wasn't right for the role. As fate would have it, he lost the other project too. As he continued, he laughed as to how he was called for this interview right during the time of lunch and just when he was about to have his drink.

And then he says, "Anubhav Sinha used to tell me, 'Do you know how much this drink costs?' He used to rub it very hard. 'This is Scotch, do you know what is the difference between Scotch and Whisky?' he used to say. I used to hate him. But this is how Anubhav Sinha is. He used to keep Scotch for himself and serve Old Monk to his poor friends, no matter how social he is on Twitter."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates