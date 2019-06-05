Do your bit for nature
A peek at birds
Attend the release of the book, Bird Business, which gives a biological peek into the life cycles of 100 Indian birds. Written by Rohan Chakravarty, the book caters to audiences of all ages with its narration style and illustrations.
On: June 7, 6 pm
At: BNHS Hornbill House, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Lion Gate, Fort.
Call: 22821811
Rsvp: s.shelar@bnhs.org
One for the mangroves
In the spirit of World Environment Day, a walk is being organised, with an aim to raise awareness about saving Mumbai’s mangroves and the livelihoods that depend on them.
On: June 5, 4 pm
At: Jogger’s Park, opposite Love & Latte Coffee Shop, Lokhandwala Back Road, Lokhandwala, Andheri West.
Organic kitchens
Learn kitchen gardening and waste composting at this workshop that aims to teach the attendees the importance of waste management, the composition of healthy soil, and nourishment from home-grown plants.
On: June 9, 9 am to 1 pm
At: ACTREC, Tata Memorial Centre, Raintree Marg, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.
Call: 9320306700
Log on to: instamojo.com
Cost: Rs 1500
