Do your bit for nature

things-to-do

Learn kitchen gardening and waste composting at this workshop that aims to teach the attendees the importance of waste management, the composition of healthy soil, and nourishment from home-grown plants

A peek at birds

Attend the release of the book, Bird Business, which gives a biological peek into the life cycles of 100 Indian birds. Written by Rohan Chakravarty, the book caters to audiences of all ages with its narration style and illustrations.

On: June 7, 6 pm

At: BNHS Hornbill House, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Lion Gate, Fort.

Call: 22821811

Rsvp: s.shelar@bnhs.org

One for the mangroves

In the spirit of World Environment Day, a walk is being organised, with an aim to raise awareness about saving Mumbai’s mangroves and the livelihoods that depend on them.

On: June 5, 4 pm

At: Jogger’s Park, opposite Love & Latte Coffee Shop, Lokhandwala Back Road, Lokhandwala, Andheri West.

Organic kitchens

Learn kitchen gardening and waste composting at this workshop that aims to teach the attendees the importance of waste management, the composition of healthy soil, and nourishment from home-grown plants.

On: June 9, 9 am to 1 pm

At: ACTREC, Tata Memorial Centre, Raintree Marg, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

Call: 9320306700

Log on to: instamojo.com

Cost: Rs 1500

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates