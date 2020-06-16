Docked in culture

A sunlit corridor greets you. Along with two men by a brown boat reading the introductory panel of Kashti Kinara, an exhibition put together by the students from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya's (CSMVS) post graduate diploma programme in museology and conservation. Although it is their first virtual exhibition, it certainly feels real.

The 360-degree tour is focused on coastal communities, boats and boat-making in India. Did you know that our coastline spanning over 7,500 kilometres is home to 14 per cent of the country's population? It's a question the students approach, making the show more community-centric than object-driven. It's also what the title Kashti Kinara, a common poetic metaphor translating to 'the boat and shore' alludes to. Vaidehi Savnal, assistant curator, international relations and education, says that the idea of the exhibition is to piece together everything the students have learnt in the course — from writing labels to researching objects. "In February, they were given a broad theme to work with, and it would ideally be a physical event. But given the lockdown, it had to be moved into the digital space," she says, adding that since some students hailed from a copy-editing and design background, the shift was easy.



The exhibition will be on view for three months

You first get to see a map of the Indian seaboard with a key detailing boat distribution — the Kattamaram, log boat, sewn plank boat, Vadhera planking, single outrigger and balance board — shedding light on our geographical diversity. The section on India's maritime past serves as a good overall introduction to the subject since the country's maritime ties date back to the Harappan Civilisation. This, you get to see via a recreated illustration of the dockyard at Lothal, a tidal port town in present-day Gujarat that could have possibly been a hub for trading.

Next, check out the vessels of the Indian coast from different regions such as the V-shaped Chott from West Bengal or the Bombay Machwa with its lateen (triangular in the fore and aft direction) sails. The exhibition also offers a peak into traditional boat-making as well as a detailed look into ceremonial rites and rituals conducted by coastal communities. For instance, during the Narali Pournima, Kolis clean and decorate their boats and offer a coconut to Varuna, God of the Sea, for protection from unforeseen events. There are multiple advantages to putting together a virtual show, Savnal explains. "There are no restrictions on the number of objects. Also if an object had to be fabricated in reality as opposed to 3D design, it would take at least a month. Besides, it's also easier to collaborate with other museums and institutions online as you'd have to sign loan agreements otherwise," she adds.



The objects were made by the students using a 3D software

Kashti Kinara comprises 11 scenes and intrigues you more with each click. Learn about the Lascar War Memorial and nautical elementals in Indian literature, before the show ends on a thought-provoking note: how do we sustain the legacy of these communities who find themselves adversely affected by the ravages of climate change? That's the homework for today or whenever you catch the exhibition in three months.



Vaidehi Savnal

Log on to csmvs.in

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news